Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 431 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 46.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 150,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.7% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 147,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

