Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.89 and a 200-day moving average of $303.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

