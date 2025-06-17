Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,640,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,800,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.29. The company has a market cap of $518.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,801 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

