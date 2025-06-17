Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

