NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

