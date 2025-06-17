NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,428 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

