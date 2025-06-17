AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

