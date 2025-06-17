Bell Bank Buys 737 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after buying an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $295.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

