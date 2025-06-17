SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9%

EDIV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. 33,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $753.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.55. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 305,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,628,000. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,045,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,925,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

