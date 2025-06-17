Short Interest in Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Drops By 32.6%

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earlyworks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earlyworks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Earlyworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earlyworks Stock Performance

Shares of Earlyworks stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 3,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,553. Earlyworks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

