NBT Bank N A NY Sells 752 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BAC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

