Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 5,133 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.12.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 9,139,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

