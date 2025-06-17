A2Z Smart Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AZ)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,815 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical volume of 598 call options.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on A2Z Smart Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

AZ stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 821,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,429. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.