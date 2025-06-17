Traders Buy High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 452% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,757 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviz Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance
INVZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 17,972,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,181. The stock has a market cap of $235.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
