Traders Buy High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 452% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,757 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 791,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 579,020 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,305,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 400.0% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 17,972,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,181. The stock has a market cap of $235.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.



Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

