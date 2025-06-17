Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 25,672 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 167.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,005 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.6%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

