Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.30, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $144.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

