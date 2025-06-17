Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,858,418,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

