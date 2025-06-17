Berkshire Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

