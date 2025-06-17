Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.45. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

