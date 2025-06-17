Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.50 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northern 2 VCT had a return on equity of 335.60% and a net margin of 7,373.23%.

Northern 2 VCT Price Performance

Northern 2 VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 52 ($0.71). 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,269. Northern 2 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £115.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.96.

Get Northern 2 VCT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern 2 VCT

In other news, insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 17,332 shares of Northern 2 VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £10,052.56 ($13,641.69). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.