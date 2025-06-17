Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.