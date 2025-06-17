Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

