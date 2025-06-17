VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM – Get Free Report) insider Maree Arnason purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,607.84).
VHM Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $69.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.
VHM Company Profile
