Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $1,225.35 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,003.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

