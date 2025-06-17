Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $65.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,783 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $65,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,296,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,242,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

