International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6%

International Business Machines stock opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $167.50 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

