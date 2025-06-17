Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 139,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average of $265.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.