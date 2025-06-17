Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

