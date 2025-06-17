Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 94,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $9,552,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

