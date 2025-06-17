Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.