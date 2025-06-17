Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,313 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average of $400.60. The company has a market cap of $419.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

