NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.03.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.