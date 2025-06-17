Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.78. Novavax shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 1,072,648 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 312,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

