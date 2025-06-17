Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $471.49, but opened at $450.00. Watsco shares last traded at $440.82, with a volume of 112 shares.

Watsco Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.82.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

