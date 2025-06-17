Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,175,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,107 shares.The stock last traded at $7.26 and had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

