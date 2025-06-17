Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 365,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 561,205 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

