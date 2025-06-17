Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $21.00. Centuri shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 1,445,299 shares trading hands.

CTRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centuri from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Centuri had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $550.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Centuri by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Centuri by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centuri by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

