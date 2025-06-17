Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.84. Valneva shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 2,769 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valneva

Valneva Trading Down 2.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $502.91 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $51.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valneva stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.