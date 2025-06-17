Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.17. Red Cat shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 5,573,463 shares changing hands.

RCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 1,536.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

