WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

