Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIM

Grupo Simec Trading Up 4.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Shares of SIM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. 2,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.