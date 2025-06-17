Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

