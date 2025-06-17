Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MUEL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.25. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $284.81 million, a PE ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.73 and its 200-day moving average is $232.27. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Paul Mueller Increases Dividend

Paul Mueller Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Paul Mueller’s previous dividend of $0.15. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

