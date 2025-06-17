Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 213,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.
NASDAQ:IMMX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,350. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
