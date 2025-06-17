Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 213,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMMX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Immix Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,350. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

