Promising Utility Stocks To Watch Now – June 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment. Because these businesses operate as regulated monopolies with steady demand, they tend to deliver predictable cash flows and relatively high dividend payouts. Investors often view utility stocks as defensive holdings that help stabilize a portfolio during market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $328.06. 56,399,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,669,818. Tesla has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average of $332.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $489.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,411. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.57 and its 200-day moving average is $491.40. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.55 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $14.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.51. 1,688,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.23. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

