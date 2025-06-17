Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 153,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6%

LOW stock opened at $215.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

