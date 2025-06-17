Bell Bank Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $332.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

