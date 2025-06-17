PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2%

TSLA stock opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

