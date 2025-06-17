Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

