The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,784,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

